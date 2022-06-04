UrduPoint.com

Two 'terrorists' Killed In Fire By Their Accomplices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Two 'terrorists' killed in fire by their accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned organisation, arrested in connection with the Anarkali blast, were killed in a terrorist attack in Badami Bagh area, here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Razziq and Sanaullah.

According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the arrested terrorists told the police during interrogation that they hired a house in Khokhar Pind, Badami Bagh area, and hid the remaining explosive material there after using it in the Anarkali blast.

On Saturday, when the investigation officers, along with a CTD team, were taking the accused towards the said place for recovery of the explosive. However, they were attacked by four accomplices of the terrorists on the way. In crossfire, both alleged terrorists were killed and the attackers fled the scene.

One rifle was recovered from the crime scene.

A case has been registered at the CTD Lahore police station.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Terrorist Police Police Station Bagh From

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador ..

Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador by UNDP

50 minutes ago
 LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia mutual trade

1 hour ago
 Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

Woman allegedly gang-raped by five-men in Jhelum

1 hour ago
 "You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

1 hour ago
 Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.