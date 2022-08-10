UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed In Fire Exchange After D.I. Khan IED Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 09:17 PM

The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during a fire exchange that took place after a police vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (D.I.) Khan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during a fire exchange that took place after a police vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (D.I.) Khan District.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned the incident site.

It added that weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

