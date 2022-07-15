UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed In Jarnai Operation: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Two terrorists killed in Jarnai operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Two terrorists were killed on Thursday during the operation which the army troops had launched in Harnai and Mangi Dam areas in the wake of abduction of Shaheed Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), around 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza (serving in DHA Quetta) and his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, on their way back to Quetta after visiting the Quaid's Residency on the night of July 12 and 13.

On receipt of information, the Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase the fleeing terrorists, who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area of Mangi Dam.

A search operation was launched by the security forces, including Special Services Group (SSG) troops, using helicopters. Resultantly, on the night of July 13 and 14, some 6-8 terrorists were spotted moving in a Nullah in the nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces.

The terrorists on sensing their possible encirclement shot dead Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and attempted to flee. In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, while the remaining ones along with other abductee Omer managed to flee for the time being.

A cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives and ammunition was recovered.

The security forces continued unabated sanitization operation in the area despite bad weather conditions as they were determined to recover the innocent civilian hostage and apprehend the perpetrators, ISPR said.

The security forces remained resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it added.

