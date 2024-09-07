Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

The security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 6 & 7 in Kalat District of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 6 & 7 in Kalat District of Balochistan.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area against Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians.

"Sanitization operation is underway to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.