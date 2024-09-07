Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Kalat IBO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

The security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 6 & 7 in Kalat District of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 6 & 7 in Kalat District of Balochistan.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area against Security Forces as well as the innocent civilians.

"Sanitization operation is underway to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Balochistan Army ISPR Progress Kalat September From

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

7 minutes ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

7 minutes ago
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

3 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

3 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: ..

Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan