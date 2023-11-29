Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Kalat Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Two terrorists killed in Kalat operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists during an intelligence-based operation carried out in the general area Nagao Mountains, Kalat district.

A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and the target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

"The Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

