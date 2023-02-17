UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed In Karachi Police Head Office Attack: IG

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

The police sources say that five to six terrorists have carried out the attack and the reports are coming of extensive firing in area near Karachi headquarters at Shahra-e-Faisal.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) At least two terrorists were killed during attack on the police headquarters in Karachi, the poliec sources said on Friday.

The fight is continued between the police and the terrorists and there is no light in the area at the moment.

According to Inspector General of Police Sindh, the third floor of the building was cleared of the terrorists.

"Two terrorists have been killed so far," said the IGP Sindh.

A group of assailants attacked the Police headquarters located in the backside of Sadar police station at Shara-e-Faisal, the police said on Friday.

“My office has been attacked,” Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police confirmed the attack on his office.

The fear spread across the area as the power supply was interrupted and the whole area went into darkness

The reports emerged that it is an organized attack on the police headquarters and the attack was carried out at the moment when the left for their homes.

Shahra-e-Faisal was blocked for the travels.

“The hand grenades have also been used by the assailants during the attack,” said the sources, adding that heavy firing continued till filing of this report.

The sources said that the firing started soon after the Magrab prayer.

Rangers and police contingents launched operations against the attackers while the rescue teams reached the spot.

(Details to Follow)

