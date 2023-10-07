Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Kech IBO, Large Cache Of Explosives Recovered: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 11:30 PM

As many as two terrorists were killed by the security forces in the wee hours of Saturday in a heavy fire exchange during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Zerber of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said during the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell.

A large quantity of equipment and explosives has also been recovered during the operation. The killed terrorists had been actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are committed to thwart efforts of enemies of peace in the country," the ISPR said.

