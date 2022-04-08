UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed In Mashkai Operation; Arms & Ammunition Recovered: ISPR

Published April 08, 2022

Two terrorists killed in Mashkai Operation; arms & ammunition recovered: ISPR

The Security Forces on Friday killed two terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) amid heavy exchange of fire during an operation based on information to apprehend insurgents in general area Singi, near Mashkai, Balochistan

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release issued here said that on the night of 7th and 8th April 22, based on information of presence of terrorists in general area Singi, near Mashkai, Balochistan, the Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend them.

It added that once the troops started establishing blocking positions in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto the security forces.

The ISPR informed that the killed terrorists belonging to BLF were killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire who were involved in different security incidents in District Awaran and surroundings.

In addition, the Security Forces also recovered arms and ammunition which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, two valiant sons of the soil, Lance Havaldar Raj Wali Khan and Sepoy Usama Khan embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while one officer got injured.

"The Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan", it said.

