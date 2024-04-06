Two Terrorists Killed In N Waziristan Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces on Saturday in North Waziristan District.
During conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were killed whereas weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak9 minutes ago
-
Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus9 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan39 minutes ago
-
ICP ensures comprehensive security measures in high-security zone39 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC39 minutes ago
-
BWMC to keep city clean during Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO49 minutes ago
-
Cotton Crop Monitoring Committee met59 minutes ago
-
PRCS distributes 200 ration bags among needy women59 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 85,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Panjgur IBO1 hour ago
-
Pakistan welcomes foreign investment, businesses: PM1 hour ago
-
16 dead, 1580 injured in 1457 road accidents in Punjab1 hour ago