Two terrorists killed in Nazimpur operation: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Two alleged terrorists were killed during an operation at Nazimpur area here on Friday.

DPO, Mazhar Alam told media persons that operation was conducted on a tip-off about presence of terrorists at Maroba, Gharo and Qamar Mela mountains areas of Nazimpure.

During an exchange of firing, two terrorists identified as Mathar Shah and Amjad were killed.

He said the accused were involved in launching attack on police party that led two policemen martyred and four others injured including station house officer in few days ago.