Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2022) Two terrorists, including a commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Khabaib alias Bilal, have been killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.