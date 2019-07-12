UrduPoint.com
Two Terrorists Killed In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Two terrorists killed in Peshawar

Two terrorists were killed during a police search operation in Nowshera

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Two terrorists were killed during a police search operation in Nowshera.On a tip off, police carried out a search operation in the hills of Nowshera Nizampur.

On spotting police terrorists' opened fire upon police. In retaliatory firing exchange two terrorists were killed.According to DPO Mansoor, suspects were wanted to K-P police and other district's police in several incidents.

