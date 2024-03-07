Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Separate Operations In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Two terrorists killed in separate operations in KP

The security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on the night of March 6 and 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on the night of March 6 and 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Khyber district. After an intense exchange of fire during the operation, a terrorist ring leader Shamrooz alias Sheena, was killed by the security forces.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, Terrorist Mansoor was neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and was high on the wanted list of the law enforcement agencies.

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange ISPR Dera Ismail Khan March From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to w ..

Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

CPO reviews Gender Protection Unit's performance

6 minutes ago
 Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

8 minutes ago
 Empowering women a key factor in building climate ..

Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial mat ..

Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management ..

Muslim Hands, MDHA launch 'Solid Waste Management Project' in New City

3 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines impose ..

Hyderabad: Crackdown on Profiteering: Fines imposed

3 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

7 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons seized

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha ..

IG Punjab organizes ceremony in honor of Sargodha police team

3 minutes ago
 Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Of ..

Additional IG Special Branch chairs 62 Regional Officers Conference

3 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Instit ..

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Sargodha Institute of Cardiology

3 minutes ago
 Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock' ..

Gas leakage triggers fire, injures four in Attock's Madni colony

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan