Two terrorists killed in separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted on the night of March 6 and 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Khyber district. After an intense exchange of fire during the operation, a terrorist ring leader Shamrooz alias Sheena, was killed by the security forces.

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, Terrorist Mansoor was neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and was high on the wanted list of the law enforcement agencies.

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.