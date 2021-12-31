Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operations in Tank.

The Security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Tank during which weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Terrorists identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

In an another operation, Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district on reported presence of terrorists.

One terrorist apprehended along with weapons and ammunition. During intense exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat.

PM express deep sorrow over the loss of four soldiers martyred in operation of Mir Ali, Miranshah

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four soldiers who were martyred in an operation in Mir Ali Miranshah.

The Prime Minister while condemning terrorist attack on Army said that coward enemy is fighting with a brave and resolute nation which stands united in difficult time.