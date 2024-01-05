Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In Tank Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The security forces on Friday killed two terrorists including a high-value target, involved in hostile activities against security forces, extortion and killing of innocent civilians during an operation in Tank.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank District, on the reported presence of terrorists on the night of January 4& 5.

During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists, including high-value target Gul Yousaf alias Toor, were killed.

Terrorist Gul Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high-profile terrorist attacks in Tank and DI Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

He was highly wanted by law-enforcement agencies and the Government had fixed the head money of PKR 2.5 Million on him.

Local populace appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

