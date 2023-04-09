Close
Two Terrorists Killed, One Apprehended In Mach IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Two terrorists killed, one apprehended in Mach IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The security forces have killed two terrorists and apprehended one while intercepting a three-member terrorist party during an intelligence-based sanitization operation (IBO) launched in the general area Mach of West Sibi, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday, an intelligence-based sanitization operation has been initiated from April 7 onwards to intercept a group of terrorists operating in the general area Mach, West of Sibi.

The terrorists were targeting civilians in the area, besides harassing the coal mine owners to extort money from them.

Based on credible information, multiple ambushes were laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last two days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. Meanwhile, during the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell while another had been apprehended. Moreover, a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

The clearance operation in the area continues to nab their remaining accomplices, the release added. "Pakistan Army remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

More Stories From Pakistan

