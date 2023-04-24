UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed, Two Policemen Injured In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Two terrorists killed, two policemen injured in encounter

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Two alleged terrorists were killed and two policemen injured during an encounter at the limit of Lakki City police station here on Monday.

According to police, the officials of the counter terrorism department raided on the house of an alleged terrorist Zubair on a secret information about his presence along with other outlaws.

Upon seeing the police party, the outlaws started firing on the policy party that was retaliated.

During an exchange of firing, two alleged terrorists Tehsinullah and Numan were killed while police inspector Javed Khan and Hawaldar Irfan sustained bullets wounds.

It may be recalled that a retired colonel Muqarab Khan was also martyred in armed attack by unknown attackers at his hujra in the limit of same police station last night at Lakki Marwat.

Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Terrorist Police Exchange Police Station Numan Same Lakki Marwat May

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

29 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

30 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

1 hour ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.