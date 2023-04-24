Two terrorists killed, two policemen injured in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Two alleged terrorists were killed and two policemen injured during an encounter at the limit of Lakki City police station here on Monday.

According to police, the officials of the counter terrorism department raided on the house of an alleged terrorist Zubair on a secret information about his presence along with other outlaws.

Upon seeing the police party, the outlaws started firing on the policy party that was retaliated.

During an exchange of firing, two alleged terrorists Tehsinullah and Numan were killed while police inspector Javed Khan and Hawaldar Irfan sustained bullets wounds.

It may be recalled that a retired colonel Muqarab Khan was also martyred in armed attack by unknown attackers at his hujra in the limit of same police station last night at Lakki Marwat.

Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to hospital.