Two Terrorists Slain In South Waziristan Fire Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 09:39 PM

The Security Forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during a fire exchange occurred on the night of 11th and 12th April between the security forces and terrorists in general area Angoor Adda of South Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during a fire exchange occurred on the night of 11th and 12th April between the security forces and terrorists in general area Angoor Adda of South Waziristan District.

The Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location and resultantly, killed the terrorists whereas weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.

The ISPR added that during the intense exchange of fire, Major Shujaat Hussain (age 30 years, resident of Toba Tek Singh) and Sepoy Imran Khan (age 27 years, resident of Naseerabad), after having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve", it said.

