UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Test Coronavirus Positive; Total Number In IOK Reaches Seven

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Two test coronavirus positive; total number in IOK reaches seven

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kashmir went up to four on Tuesday after three suspects returned positive results.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in occupied Kashmir to seven — four in the Kashmir Valley, three in Srinagar City, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Two men — one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another the Andamans — tested positive for coronavirus disease in Srinagar, while another from Baramulla district also tested positive, the officials said.

"Two more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

One of them, a 57-year-old man, had a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia. He had returned to Kashmir on March 16, the same day a woman from Khanyar became the first Coronavirus positive patient in Kashmir.

The other person — a 65-year-old man — had traveled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and returned to Kashmir via Delhi, they said.

With this, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Srinagar City has gone up to three.

SKIMS Director A G Ahangar said a sample that had come from government medical college Baramulla for testing tested positive on Tuesday.

He said there were now four positive coronavirus cases in the Kashmir Valley. To prevent further spread of the virus, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has enforced a lockdown across the union territory till March 31.

Curfew-like restrictions have been put in place in Kashmir to ensure that the unnecessary movement of the people is curbed. More than 4,000 people are under self-isolation or in various quarantine facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Delhi Occupied Kashmir Jammu Srinagar Man Same Saudi Arabia March Women Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

8 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

8 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

9 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

10 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.