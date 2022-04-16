UrduPoint.com

Two Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Potohar Town

Published April 16, 2022

Two tested positive for coronavirus in Potohar town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more patients had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, two confirmed patients were admitted to two health facilities, including the Holy Family and Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was stable and one on double oxygen support. "As many as 6,785,579 people, including 44,710 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 832 samples were collected, out of which 830 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent.

