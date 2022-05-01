Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Rwp Cantt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday, as many as 6,865,415 people, including 44,763 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 836 samples were collected, out of which 834 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent.