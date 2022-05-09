UrduPoint.com

Two Tested Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In Potohar Town

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Two tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Potohar town

Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Potohar town area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, as many as 6,866,539 people, including 44,767 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.

The report updated that 46,561 positive cases had been reported and 45,216 discharged after recovery.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 652 samples were collected, out of which 650 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.

Presently, the number of active cases was 12 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

Related Topics

March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 15 ..

Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 150

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Continuity in Relations With South ..

Moscow Expects Continuity in Relations With South Ossetia After Opposition's Win

15 minutes ago
 US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyu ..

US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyushin's Case on October 11 - Ju ..

15 minutes ago
 European Commission President to Meet With Hungari ..

European Commission President to Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister on Monday - ..

15 minutes ago
 Gender gap in start-up funding quiet prominent in ..

Gender gap in start-up funding quiet prominent in Pakistani ecosystem: Amin-Ul-H ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.