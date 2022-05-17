UrduPoint.com

Two Tested Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In Rwp Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Two more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, around 6,869,909 people, including 44,778 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated the total infected cases, including 43,069 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts out of the total 46,575 reported so far.

More Stories From Pakistan

