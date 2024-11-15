Two textile units fined Rs 500,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A textile unit was fined Rs 300,000 and its boiler was sealed here on Friday.

According to official sources, a team of the environment protection agency under the supervision of Deputy Director Johar Abbas inspected the unit on Satiana road and took action under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

A case was also registered against the owner.

A boiler of a dying unit in Chak Jhumra was also sealed and its owner was fined Rs 200,000.

Separately, the team held two responsible officials of a textile unit on Samundri road on the charge of de-sealing the boiler illegally.