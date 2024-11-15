Two Textile Units Fined Rs 500,000
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A textile unit was fined Rs 300,000 and its boiler was sealed here on Friday.
According to official sources, a team of the environment protection agency under the supervision of Deputy Director Johar Abbas inspected the unit on Satiana road and took action under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
A case was also registered against the owner.
A boiler of a dying unit in Chak Jhumra was also sealed and its owner was fined Rs 200,000.
Separately, the team held two responsible officials of a textile unit on Samundri road on the charge of de-sealing the boiler illegally.
Recent Stories
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI calls for inclusive electricity tariff relief for SMEs46 seconds ago
-
Collage of Agriculture hosted symposium on pathological issues in plants49 seconds ago
-
International conference on 'Sustainable Business Development' concludes52 seconds ago
-
14 dead, 1,387 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Finance Committee approves Rs 8bn IUB budget11 minutes ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Five hurt over brawl between two groups11 minutes ago
-
Minister, Secretary HR greet Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered11 minutes ago
-
Over 100 brick-kilns razed in one week11 minutes ago
-
Four-Day Provincial Workshop on Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment,Profiling concludes21 minutes ago
-
Suspect held in injured condition21 minutes ago