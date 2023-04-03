UrduPoint.com

Two Theft Cases Traced; 15 Mobiles, 3 Laptops, 67 Suits Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two theft cases traced; 15 mobiles, 3 laptops, 67 suits recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police, tracing two theft cases, arrested two suspects and recovered valuables from them in the limits of Sadar Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadar Police Station SHO Tariq Saleem along with Incharge Investigation Amjad Hussain and the police team, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, traced two theft incidents that took place a few days ago in two shops including Shamanyaz Mobile Shop and Muhammad Sajid Tailor shop situated here at Sheikh Yousaf Adda.

During the operation, the police arrested two alleged thieves including Mustafa alias Kakai son of Saidu and Shafqat Ullah son of Rehmat Ullah. The police also recovered 15 mobile phones, 03 laptops, cloth of 67 suits.

Later, the police, on the revelation of the arrested accused, also recovered a car bearing number (ARP-804) used in the crime from the Diesel Agency located on Grid Road.

