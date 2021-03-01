UrduPoint.com
Two Thief Gangs Busted, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:34 PM

Police busted two notorious thief gangs and arrested four members including the ring leaders besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Police busted two notorious thief gangs and arrested four members including the ring leaders besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Monday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of cattle and others valuables theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider and SP Gulgasht Division Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer to arrest the criminals involved in such activities.

The police team busted two notorious thief gangs Mulazim Hussain alias Mulazi gang and Munawar alias Munna Gang and arrested four members of these gangs including the ring leaders Mulazim Hussain alias Mulazi and Munawar alias Munako alias Munna with their two fellows Riaz and Fayyaz.

Police have recovered stolen valuables of over Rs. 8,00,000 including two cattle, cash Rs 200,000, one mobile phone, two pistols, one revolvers and bullets from their possession.

SP Gulgasht Division Muhammad Raza Tanveer returned the stolen valuables to the owners in a ceremony held here.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gulgasht said that the arrested criminals have confessed more than 13 cases added that more recoveries were expected from them.

