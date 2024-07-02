Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Police have busted two thief gangs and arrested four members of these gangs besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and other valuable theft in the city, district police was directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and the SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed was assigned the duty to supervise the crackdown down.

He said that Jalilabad police busted the notorious motorcycle snatcher/lifter gang arrested two members of the gang including Mohsin s/o Haseeb Ahmed and Omer Iqbal s/o Muhamamd Iqbal. The police recovered eight motorcycles from their possession by tracing eight cases.

The CPO maintained that unknown thieves stole away three tractor trollies worth Rs 4.5 million from industial state area in premises of Muzaffarabad police station on June 21. He said that the police busted the notorious Baqir alias Baqri gang and arrested the ring leader Muhammad Baqir alias Baqri along with his fellow Riaz.

He said that the police have also recovered stolen tractor trollies from their possession and later, handed over to the real owners.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the police officers have been directed to continue crackdown against criminals under zero tolerance policy in order to make district crime free.