Open Menu

Two Thief Gangs Busted, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Two thief gangs busted, stolen valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Police have busted two thief gangs and arrested four members of these gangs besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

Holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle and other valuable theft in the city, district police was directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the criminals and the SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed was assigned the duty to supervise the crackdown down.

He said that Jalilabad police busted the notorious motorcycle snatcher/lifter gang arrested two members of the gang including Mohsin s/o Haseeb Ahmed and Omer Iqbal s/o Muhamamd Iqbal. The police recovered eight motorcycles from their possession by tracing eight cases.

The CPO maintained that unknown thieves stole away three tractor trollies worth Rs 4.5 million from industial state area in premises of Muzaffarabad police station on June 21. He said that the police busted the notorious Baqir alias Baqri gang and arrested the ring leader Muhammad Baqir alias Baqri along with his fellow Riaz.

He said that the police have also recovered stolen tractor trollies from their possession and later, handed over to the real owners.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, the CPO said and added that the police officers have been directed to continue crackdown against criminals under zero tolerance policy in order to make district crime free.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffarabad June Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

1 hour ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

2 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

4 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan