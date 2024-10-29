Two thieves arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Bhagtanwala police arrested two accused involved in motorcycle and cattle theft on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the arrested were identified as Dilawar and Adnan. A stolen motorcycle and cattle worth Rs500,000 were seized.

In addition to the stolen items, the police recovered a 30-bore pistol from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi affirmed that strict legal actions are being taken against criminals and their supporters. The DPO emphasized that the crackdown on criminal elements in the region will continue indiscriminately to uphold public safety.