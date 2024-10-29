Open Menu

Two Thieves Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Two thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Bhagtanwala police arrested two accused involved in motorcycle and cattle theft on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the arrested were identified as Dilawar and Adnan. A stolen motorcycle and cattle worth Rs500,000 were seized.

In addition to the stolen items, the police recovered a 30-bore pistol from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi affirmed that strict legal actions are being taken against criminals and their supporters. The DPO emphasized that the crackdown on criminal elements in the region will continue indiscriminately to uphold public safety.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

1 hour ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan