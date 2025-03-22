Two Thieves Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The police have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen cattle, motorcycle and other items from them in Chani Goth area.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police team of Chani Goth police station conducted a raid at a den and arrested two thieves.
The police also recovered stolen cattle including three buffaloes, one motorcycle and Rs 70,000 in cash from him. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.
District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan said recovered items would be handed over to the owners.
Recent Stories
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ..45 seconds ago
-
Sargodha University plants 500 saplings4 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed4 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations4 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested4 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor13 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day13 minutes ago
-
GCCI Executive Body meets14 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers24 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident24 minutes ago
-
Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC24 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-733 minutes ago