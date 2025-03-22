Open Menu

Two Thieves Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The police have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen cattle, motorcycle and other items from them in Chani Goth area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police team of Chani Goth police station conducted a raid at a den and arrested two thieves.

The police also recovered stolen cattle including three buffaloes, one motorcycle and Rs 70,000 in cash from him. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation into the case. Further probe was underway.

District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan said recovered items would be handed over to the owners.

