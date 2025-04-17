Open Menu

Two Thieves Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The City police, during a crackdown, arrested two thieves including Ejaz and Akhtar on Thursday and recovered jewellery worth Rs. 7300,000 from their possession.

The arrested thieves admitted that they had looted a jeweller in Sargodha during Eid ul Fitr days. The police recovered the jewellery and handed it over to the owner.

