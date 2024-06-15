Open Menu

Two Thieves Arrested, Five Motorcycles Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Two thieves arrested, five motorcycles seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Khanewal police claimed to have arrested two thieves of Usama Baloch gang and seized five motorcycles from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO City Khanewal Police Mehr Ikhlaq Ahmed constituted special team to trace and arrest Usama Gang.

The police team succeeded to arrest two members of the gang including Usama Hayat son of Muhammad Hayat and Jehanzeb son Munir Ahmed resident of Khokharabad.

The police also seized five motorcycles, and cash Rs 180,000 from their possession. The thieves were wanted in one dozen cases.

