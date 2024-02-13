Two Thieves Arrested, Stolen Items Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The district police have traced a theft case and arrested two accused thieves recovering stolen solar panels from them here in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson, a team of Saddar police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Sajid traced a theft case and arrested two accused thieves namely Qayyum son of Nazu and Mushtaq son of Allah Ditta.
The police also recovered 28 Solar panels which were stolen six days before. Further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.
