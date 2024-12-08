Two Thieves Arrested, Stolen Motorcycle, Rickshaw Recovered
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen motorcycle and Qingqi rikshaw from their possession in the limits of City Police Station here on Sunday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately
The City Police Station, led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat conducted a successful operation against thieves and robbers and recovered 01 stolen qingqi rickshaw from Sajjad son of Akbar Shah resident of Gali Neem Wali and Muhammad Waseem son of Muhammad Saqlain resident of Bakhtawar Abad.
Both accused were wanted to local police in theft cases.
While in the second operation, police arrested another thief Muhammad Waqas son of Rustam Khan resident of Sheikh Yousuf, who was wanted to local police in theft cases. Police recovered 01 stolen motorcycle from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI engaging in disruptive politics: Rana Ihsan Afzal55 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab visits Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed's residence1 hour ago
-
CPO takes action over poor police supervision1 hour ago
-
Much condemned AJK 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance 2024' withdrawn1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar, Turkish FM discuss unfolding situation in Syria1 hour ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh urges stakeholders to come together on national issues1 hour ago
-
Federal Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance to hold public hearing1 hour ago
-
SSP Operations visits police stations2 hours ago
-
Musical evening at PNCA captivates audience with mesmerizing performances2 hours ago
-
Mustafa Shah condoles death of NA Speaker's sister2 hours ago
-
14 arrested for firing, fireworks at wedding ceremonies2 hours ago
-
Religious affairs ministry receives 72,000 Hajj applications, announces National Hifz, Qirat Competi ..2 hours ago