Two thieves arrested, stolen motorcycle, rickshaw recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested two thieves and recovered stolen motorcycle and Qingqi rikshaw from their possession in the limits of City Police Station here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately

The City Police Station, led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat conducted a successful operation against thieves and robbers and recovered 01 stolen qingqi rickshaw from Sajjad son of Akbar Shah resident of Gali Neem Wali and Muhammad Waseem son of Muhammad Saqlain resident of Bakhtawar Abad.

Both accused were wanted to local police in theft cases.

While in the second operation, police arrested another thief Muhammad Waqas son of Rustam Khan resident of Sheikh Yousuf, who was wanted to local police in theft cases. Police recovered 01 stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.