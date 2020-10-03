UrduPoint.com
Two Thieves Held, 36 Mobile Phones Worth Rs Nine Lakh Recovered From Their Possession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Two thieves held, 36 mobile phones worth Rs nine lakh recovered from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Kot Addu Police claimed to arrest two thieves and recovered 36 mobile phones worth Rs 9 lakh from their possession.

According to police sources, two alleged outlaws namely Irfan alias Shaka and Nadeem had stolen 36 mobile phones from a shop. DSP Kot Addu Amjid Javed and SHO Abdul Kareem Khosa constituted special team to trace the thieves.

Police, with help of technology, managed to trace one thieve namely Irfan. One phone was recovered from his possession. After investigation, the police also arrested his accomplice Nadeem. The police conducted raid at a place wherein mobile phones were kept. The team recovered all stolen mobile phones within 10 days of theft.

DSP Amjid Javed handed over the recovered mobile phone to owner of the shop. DPO Hassan Iqbal lauded the performance of the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

