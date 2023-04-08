Two thieves held, Rs 270,000 stolen cash recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police, tracing a case, arrested two suspects and recovered Rs 270,000 stolen cash in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Cantt Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, traced a theft case which occurred in a house situated in Tauseefabad area some five days ago.

The police traced the case through CCTV footage and by using modern scientific techniques. The police arrested two alleged thieves including Muhammad Jalal son of Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Adeel son of Muhammad shabbier residents of Aarra.

During the initial interrogation, the police, on the revelation of the arrested accused, also recovered Rs 270,000 stolen cash from them while further investigation was underway.