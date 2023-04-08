Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two Thieves Held, Rs 270,000 Stolen Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Two thieves held, Rs 270,000 stolen cash recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police, tracing a case, arrested two suspects and recovered Rs 270,000 stolen cash in the limits of Cantt Police Station on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Cantt Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, traced a theft case which occurred in a house situated in Tauseefabad area some five days ago.

The police traced the case through CCTV footage and by using modern scientific techniques. The police arrested two alleged thieves including Muhammad Jalal son of Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Adeel son of Muhammad shabbier residents of Aarra.

During the initial interrogation, the police, on the revelation of the arrested accused, also recovered Rs 270,000 stolen cash from them while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Arslan From

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

3 minutes ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.