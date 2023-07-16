Two thieves held; stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two thieves involved in multiple theft cases recovering three stolen motorcycles from them in the limits of Paharpur Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Paharpur police led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan conducted a successful operation and arrested two alleged thieves including Shaukat Ali son of Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Arslan son of Ghulam Abbas residents of Saim Nala who were wanted to police in several cases of theft.

The police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from them while further investigation was underway.