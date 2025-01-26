Two Thieves Held; Stolen Bikes Recovered In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The district police on Sunday claimed to have busted a thieves’ gang arresting its two members and recovered two stolen bikes from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to police spokesman, a police team led by Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Gulsher Khan while tracing two dacoity cases busted a thieves’ gang involved in several theft cases.
The police team also arrested two its members namely Shahjahan son of Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Ramzan son of Shahjahan recovereing two stolen motorcycles from them.
The further investigation was underway from the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two thieves held; stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
ICT Police register 98 Cases for illegal weapons; licensed firearms owners urged to register2 minutes ago
-
Winter Majestic Crescendo; joint tour packages popular for lush valleys2 minutes ago
-
PEC launches first Facilitation Desk in Balochistan at BUITEMS2 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews progress in investigations of serious crimes12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi dismisses allegations of anti-China event participation as 'malicious fabrications'"12 minutes ago
-
Call for Proposals; Product Development through Indigenous Research and Innovation12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 60 criminals; drugs, Illegal weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs achieves significant success in modernizing its performance: Chairman FBR12 minutes ago
-
Negotiation only way forward, PTI's pressure tactics 'doomed': Afnanullah22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi’s old auto parts markets: where affordability meets unseen deals22 minutes ago
-
PSC launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 to empower girls in technology22 minutes ago