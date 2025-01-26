Two thieves held; stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The district police on Sunday claimed to have busted a thieves’ gang arresting its two members and recovered two stolen bikes from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Gulsher Khan while tracing two dacoity cases busted a thieves’ gang involved in several theft cases.

The police team also arrested two its members namely Shahjahan son of Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Ramzan son of Shahjahan recovereing two stolen motorcycles from them.

The further investigation was underway from the arrested accused.