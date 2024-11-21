Two Thieves Held, Stolen Items, Cash Recovered In DI Khan
Published November 21, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two thieves recovering stolen items and cash from them here in the limits of City Police Station.
According to the police spokesman, a team of City Police Station led by Senior District Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimur Khan Marwat traced a theft case and arrested two alleged thieves.
The arrested thieves included Roman son of Jahangir and Usman son of Gul Muhammad.
The police also recovered one electric battery, three UPS, other electric appliances and Rs 14,000 cash from their possession.
The further investigations from the arrested accused were underway.
