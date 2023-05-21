UrduPoint.com

Two Thieves Held, Stolen Items Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two thieves held, stolen items recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The district police, tracing a theft case, arrested two alleged thieves and recovered different stolen items from them in the limits of Malazai Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Malazai Police Station SHO Rehmdil Khan traced a theft case registered on May 19, 2023.

The police arrested two alleged thieves including Faheem Ullah son of Keemya Gul resident of Malazai and Ajmal son of Alam Gul resident of Peing.

During the initial interrogation, the police, on the revelation of the arrested accused, also recovered stolen items including 13 T-irons, three hand-carts, two electric batteries, two doors and a submersible machine. The further investigations from the accused were underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station May From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

57 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach footba ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality organises beach football tournament in Abu Dhabi Cor ..

57 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency an ..

Ajman Chamber organises &#039;Energy Efficiency and its Impact on operational co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.