Two thieves held, stolen items recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The district police, tracing a theft case, arrested two alleged thieves and recovered different stolen items from them in the limits of Malazai Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Malazai Police Station SHO Rehmdil Khan traced a theft case registered on May 19, 2023.

The police arrested two alleged thieves including Faheem Ullah son of Keemya Gul resident of Malazai and Ajmal son of Alam Gul resident of Peing.

During the initial interrogation, the police, on the revelation of the arrested accused, also recovered stolen items including 13 T-irons, three hand-carts, two electric batteries, two doors and a submersible machine. The further investigations from the accused were underway.