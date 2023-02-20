UrduPoint.com

Two Thieves Held, Stolen Items Recovered At Paharpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday arrested two thieves and recovered stolen items worth Rs 0.3 million besides Rs 0.2 million cash amount and more than one-kilogram hashish from them.

According to a police spokesman, a crackdown has been launched in various areas against dacoits and thieves in Paharpur Tehsil under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paharpur circle Muhammad Imran Kundi and Station House Officer (SHO) Zafar Abbas.

As part of the crackdown, a police team was constituted, which conducted raids, arresting two accused Shaukat and Shahzad who had allegedly stolen items including laptops 15 days ago.

The police also recovered 1,250 grams of hashish from the possession of Shaukat, one of the thieves.

Police registered a case and started further investigation.

