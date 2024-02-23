Open Menu

Two Thieves Held, Stolen Rickshaw Recovered In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two thieves held, stolen rickshaw recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged thieves recovering a stolen auto-rickshaw from them.

According to the police spokesman, the action was taken by Gomal University police station as per directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He said that a police team led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with Gomal University police station SHO Noor Muhammad Khan arrested two accused named Faisal son of Aziz and Muhammad Wasim son of Muhammad Bilal. The police also recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw from them.

