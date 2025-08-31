Open Menu

Two Thieves Nabbed In Separate Police Operations

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Two thieves nabbed in separate Police operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi police Sunday arrested two thieves in separate operations and recovered stolen money from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A. Bazar Police apprehended a suspect during a crackdown and seized Rs33,500 in stolen cash. A case has been registered against the accused, while further investigation is underway.

SP Potohar Talha Wali appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence. “Those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the clutches of law,” he added.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan Police also arrested another thief and recovered Rs13,500 from his custody. Police have registered a separate case and initiated an investigation.

