UrduPoint.com

Two-thirds Of Covid Patients From First Wave Had Long-term Symptoms: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Over two-thirds of non-hospitalised patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first wave of the pandemic developed long COVID, according to a study conducted in Spain.

The results, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, reinforce the hypothesis that long-Covid symptoms are not correlated with infection severity alone.

The study found that nearly 60 per cent of hospitalised covid-19 patients and 68 percent of their non-hospitalised counterparts seen at two healthcare centres in Madrid, early in the pandemic reported still having at least one symptom two years later.

Led by researchers at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, the study was conducted from Mar 20 to Apr 30, 2020 -- a period dominated by the wild-type virus -- among 360 hospitalised and 308 non-hospitalised, randomly selected covid-19 patients, with telephone follow-up two years later, Medical Daily reported.

The team said this is the largest and longest-term follow-up comparison of the two groups thus far.

The average age was 60.7 years in the hospitalised group and 56.7 years among outpatients. A greater share of hospitalised than non-hospitalised participants had preexisting diabetes.

The most common symptoms during the acute infection were fever, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and cough, the researchers said.

A greater proportion of hospitalised patients than outpatients had shortness of breath, while the opposite was true for loss of smell, they said.

Differences in the rates of shortness of breath and loss of smell between the groups could have resulted from patients experiencing milder symptoms (eg, loss of smell) and therefore not seeking hospitalisation, the researchers said.

At two years, 59.7 per cent of hospitalised patients and 67.5 per cent of outpatients had at least one persistent Covid-19 symptom.

There were no significant differences in post-Covid symptoms between the two groups, although hospital patients showed slightly more anxiety than outpatients.

Related Topics

Madrid Spain 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to ..

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to Form Tribunal on Russia

17 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had l ..

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

18 minutes ago
 French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Mold ..

French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Moldova

18 minutes ago
 Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with ..

Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with new entrant

18 minutes ago
 Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast ..

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.