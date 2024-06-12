Open Menu

Two TMA Officials Suspended

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

Two TMA officials suspended

) Two officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Fatehjang were suspended and inquiry initiated against them for their alleged involvement in illegal gratifications and their patronage of encroachment mafia ruling on important public places of the city

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Fatehjang were suspended and inquiry initiated against them for their alleged involvement in illegal gratifications and their patronage of encroachment mafia ruling on important public places of the city.

The Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang Ms Inza Abbassi while taking action after public complaints and evidence provided by different circles, found that the officials identified as Tariq Aziz and Muhammad Ramzan were not only taking regular bribes from the encroachment mafia but also involved in patronage of such elements.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Officer has suspended these officials and ordered a departmental inquiry against them under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006.

