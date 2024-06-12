Two TMA Officials Suspended
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
) Two officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Fatehjang were suspended and inquiry initiated against them for their alleged involvement in illegal gratifications and their patronage of encroachment mafia ruling on important public places of the city
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Two officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Fatehjang were suspended and inquiry initiated against them for their alleged involvement in illegal gratifications and their patronage of encroachment mafia ruling on important public places of the city.
The Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang Ms Inza Abbassi while taking action after public complaints and evidence provided by different circles, found that the officials identified as Tariq Aziz and Muhammad Ramzan were not only taking regular bribes from the encroachment mafia but also involved in patronage of such elements.
Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Officer has suspended these officials and ordered a departmental inquiry against them under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-257 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy7 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive7 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division8 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities8 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge13 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar14 minutes ago
-
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Coordinator33 minutes ago