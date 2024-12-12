Two top NAB officials promoted to Grade 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Two Grade 20 officers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Amjad Majid Olak and Tariq Hamid Butt, have been promoted to Grade 21.

According to the NAB spokesperson, Olak will continue as DG NAB Lahore, while Tariq Hamid Butt has been appointed as DG Operations at NAB Headquarters Islamabad.