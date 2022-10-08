Two tortured to death in separate incidents of dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were tortured to death over minor disputes in separate incidents reported in the city on Saturday.

According to police sources, accused Hassan Ali, Manzoor Ahmed, Abdul Rehman and Ishaq residents of Village 152/EB in premises of Sadar police station were harassing the wife of Manzoor Ahmed of the same locality when Manzoor Ahmed tried to stop them. In fit of anger, the accused attacked him with an axe and injured him badly before escaping from the scene.

The injured Manzoor Ahmed was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where he was referred to Nisthar Hospital Multan but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Police conducted the autopsy of the body and handed it over to the heirs.

In another incident, Asif Awan group and Zain Jameel group residents of Village 491/EB in premises of Jhaal Sial police station had a dispute over some local issues. On Saturday, the youngsters from both groups started fighting by using sticks and iron rods after an exchange of hot arguments in which Zain Awan and two others sustained injuries.The injured Zain Awan was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan from THQ Burewala due to critical head injury but he took his last breath before reaching the hospital.

The police concerned have started the investigations after conducting an autopsy of the body.