Two Tourists Die In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Two tourists die in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two tourists belonging to Punjab on Saturday died and one injured in Naran and Khanpur lake incidents.

According to the police, in first incident, a 46 years old Shoaib ul Hassan son of Muhammad Akram from Nanakana Sahib Punjab was making a pose with the national flag at Malakandi bridge on River Kunhar in Naran when his foot slipped and fell into the river.

Shoiab ul Hassan came to Naran with his friends to enjoy the natural beauty and celebrate the Independence Day. The dead body of ill-fated Shoaib ul Hassan could not be found.

Rescue 1122 and Kaghan police started search operation at River Kunhar but due to the speedy flow of water, the swimmers were not succeeded to find the dead body.

Later, due to the darkness, the simmers closed the rescue operation.

In another incident a 29 years old Muhammad Idrees son of Muhammad Sarfraz a tourist from Taxila was catching fishes at Khanupur lake near village Kamal Pur when he entered the deep water where he could not swim and lost his life . His younger brother Usman who was watching the situation jumped into the water to save his brother but he himself drowned and rescued by the locals in critical conditions.

The dead body and injured shifted to Khanpur hospital.

