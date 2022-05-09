Two tourists killed in Shogran road accident

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Two real brothers on a tour to Shogran valley died and another two persons injured when their jeep fell into deep ditch at Saripaya in Kaghan valley.

The ill-fated jeep carrying four tourists including three brothers plunged into deep ravine after negotiating a sharp turn at Saripaya in Sogran valley due to failure of break.

As result, Maqsood Umar (43) and Inayat Umar (35) died on the spot while Dad Umar and Inayat Ali sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 officials.