Two tourists killed, minor girl injured as car overturns in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) At least two people, including a woman, were killed on the spot and a minor girl was critically injured when a tourist vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in an area of Neelum Valley on Thursday morning.

According to local administration, a speeding tourist vehicle overturned in Neelum Valley on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, a private news channel reported.

Locals and rescue teams rushed to the scene to initiate rescue efforts and shifted the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital.

The tourists who lost their lives in the Neelum Valley accident belonged to Sialkot city in Punjab.