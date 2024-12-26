Open Menu

Two Tourists Killed, Minor Girl Injured As Car Overturns In Neelum Valley

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) At least two people, including a woman, were killed on the spot and a minor girl was critically injured when a tourist vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in an area of Neelum Valley on Thursday morning.

According to local administration, a speeding tourist vehicle overturned in Neelum Valley on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least two people, a private news channel reported.

Locals and rescue teams rushed to the scene to initiate rescue efforts and shifted the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital.

The tourists who lost their lives in the Neelum Valley accident belonged to Sialkot city in Punjab.

