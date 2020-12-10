UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Tractors, Trolleys Worth Rs 5.2 Million Donated By Chinese Consulate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:16 PM

Two tractors, trolleys worth Rs 5.2 million donated by Chinese Consulate

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail appreciated the initiatives and support of Consulate General of China here for betterment of Karachi in coordination with local political leadership and public representatives at municipal level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail appreciated the initiatives and support of Consulate General of China here for betterment of Karachi in coordination with local political leadership and public representatives at municipal level.

The simple ceremony, held here at the Governor House, was also attended by Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China Li Bijian, Prime Minister's Focal Person for Karachi Mega Projects PTI-MNA Najeeb Haroon, Advisor to Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, former PTI Councillor Mustafa Karani, Legend Olympian Samiullah Khan, tv Artist Farhan Ali Agha, said release here on Thursday.

These tractors and trolleys worth Rs. 5.2 milion donated by Chinese Consulate would be used in the city areas of District East ( Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony, Shabbirabad, Shaheed-e-Millat, Gulistan-e-Jauhar), District Korangi (Natha Khan, Shah Faisal, Landhi Zone ) and District Central ( North Nazimabad, Buffer zone, Sakhi Hasan ) under supervision of the local MPAs.

The Chinese Consul General reaffirmed China's unshaken support for the uplift of this mega city of Pakistan, which is also an international economic hub. This task could be better achieved through joint efforts and partnership between the Consulate and the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor China Korangi Landhi Shah Faisal North Nazimabad Hub Farhan Ali Agha

Recent Stories

Independent Committee Says Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

1 minute ago

WPC 16 days activism campaign against women violen ..

1 minute ago

SNGPL, SSGC resolved 168,164 complaints received t ..

1 minute ago

Philippines logs 1,383 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Int'l Mountains day to be marked tomorrow

10 minutes ago

Russia's Human Rights Chief Says 4.5Mln Small, Med ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.