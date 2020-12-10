Two tractors, trolleys worth Rs 5.2 million donated by Chinese Consulate

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail appreciated the initiatives and support of Consulate General of China here for betterment of Karachi in coordination with local political leadership and public representatives at municipal level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail appreciated the initiatives and support of Consulate General of China here for betterment of Karachi in coordination with local political leadership and public representatives at municipal level.

The simple ceremony, held here at the Governor House, was also attended by Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China Li Bijian, Prime Minister's Focal Person for Karachi Mega Projects PTI-MNA Najeeb Haroon, Advisor to Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, former PTI Councillor Mustafa Karani, Legend Olympian Samiullah Khan, tv Artist Farhan Ali Agha, said release here on Thursday.

These tractors and trolleys worth Rs. 5.2 milion donated by Chinese Consulate would be used in the city areas of District East ( Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony, Shabbirabad, Shaheed-e-Millat, Gulistan-e-Jauhar), District Korangi (Natha Khan, Shah Faisal, Landhi Zone ) and District Central ( North Nazimabad, Buffer zone, Sakhi Hasan ) under supervision of the local MPAs.

The Chinese Consul General reaffirmed China's unshaken support for the uplift of this mega city of Pakistan, which is also an international economic hub. This task could be better achieved through joint efforts and partnership between the Consulate and the stakeholders.